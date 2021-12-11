Between the Lines – Next Level 22

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Kick off the New Year by taking it to the NEXT LEVEL
We are excited to start 2022 with this spectacular event and the official launch of “Between the Lines” event series, where we gather as a tribe to vibe and celebrate the new year doing the things we love the most!
Lineup: Sharam, Monkey Safari, Mustafa Ismaeel, Umi, Crimsen, Shush, Carmelinda and Salma.
Date: January 1, 2022, 5:00 PM-6:00 AM
📍 Location: Artscape Daniels Spectrum – 585 Dundas St. East
👤 Proof of Vaccination required
Price🏷️
Starting From $50 CAD (excluding Fees & HST)
Booths Available to Pre-Purchase
– Small Booth ($600) – includes 2 Bottles for 4 People
– Regular Booth ($1000) – includes 3 Bottles for 8 People
– VIP Booth ($1200) – Backstage Booth includes 3 Bottles for 8 People
**Gratuity for booths will be collected Day of the Event**
Event Highlights💡
– State of the Art Venue
– Clean and Crisp Sound
– 3D Mapping and Visuals
– Aerial Dancers
– Mezcal Bar
This Is A 19+ Event
Proof of Vaccination Required for Entry
Refund Policy: 7 Days before the Event
Location Address - 585 Dundas St. East, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Tier 1 Starting from $50 CAD