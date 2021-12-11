Between the Lines – Next Level 22

Kick off the New Year by taking it to the NEXT LEVEL

We are excited to start 2022 with this spectacular event and the official launch of “Between the Lines” event series, where we gather as a tribe to vibe and celebrate the new year doing the things we love the most!

Lineup: Sharam, Monkey Safari, Mustafa Ismaeel, Umi, Crimsen, Shush, Carmelinda and Salma.

Date: January 1, 2022, 5:00 PM-6:00 AM

📍 Location: Artscape Daniels Spectrum – 585 Dundas St. East

👤 Proof of Vaccination required

Price🏷️

Starting From $50 CAD (excluding Fees & HST)

Booths Available to Pre-Purchase

– Small Booth ($600) – includes 2 Bottles for 4 People

– Regular Booth ($1000) – includes 3 Bottles for 8 People

– VIP Booth ($1200) – Backstage Booth includes 3 Bottles for 8 People

**Gratuity for booths will be collected Day of the Event**

Event Highlights💡

– State of the Art Venue

– Clean and Crisp Sound

– 3D Mapping and Visuals

– Aerial Dancers

– Mezcal Bar

This Is A 19+ Event

Refund Policy: 7 Days before the Event