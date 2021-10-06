Black Lagoon Pop-UP

- News
Halloween pop-up bar and haunted house that serves creepy cocktails in an immersive space that celebrates the pulpy, playful & gloriously weird cults of horror, goth, metal & more. Oct 14-31 from 5 pm to 2 am. $20, free w/ costume. Station Social House Bar, 866 Bloor W. http://blacklagoonpopup.com
Location Address - 866 Bloor Street West
Event Price - Free for those in Halloween Costume, $20 otherwise