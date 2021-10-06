Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Black Lagoon Pop-UP

Halloween pop-up bar and haunted house that serves creepy cocktails in an immersive space that celebrates the pulpy, playful &.

Oct 6, 2021

Black Lagoon Pop-UP

22 22 people viewed this event.

Halloween pop-up bar and haunted house that serves creepy cocktails in an immersive space that celebrates the pulpy, playful & gloriously weird cults of horror, goth, metal & more. Oct 14-31 from 5 pm to 2 am. $20, free w/ costume. Station Social House Bar, 866 Bloor W. http://blacklagoonpopup.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 866 Bloor Street West

Event Price - Free for those in Halloween Costume, $20 otherwise

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 14th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 02:00 AM

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine