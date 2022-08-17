Readers' Choice 2021

Blockbusta! 90s DJ Party: Vol.3 with Bitter&Broke

Aug 16, 2022

4 4 people viewed this event.

Bring back the throwback, for another “Blockbusta!”, the hottest 90s jam in Toronto at Clinton’s Bar at 693 Bloor Street West, just steps outside Christie station. Third time’s a charm and here we go for a third volume for the 2022 Summer!

Featuring a hybrid live band and DJ performance by Toronto’s hottest band/dj/producer trio Bitter&Broke, enjoy the anthems of the Tamagotchi and VHS-era with drink specials all night, Korean BBQ at the kitchen, and Koreatown’s hottest dance floor!

August 26, doors @9PM, party from 10PM – 2AM

Limited advance tickets at $15 / Tickets at the door are $20

NO REFUNDS 72HRS PRIOR TO EVENT

@bitterxbroke

@clintonsbartoronto 

Additional Details

Location Address - 693 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6G 1L5

Event Price - $15 Advanced, $20 Door

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to Sat, Aug 27th, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Location

Clinton's

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

