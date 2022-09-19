Blockbusta! 90s DJ Party: Vol.4 with Bitter&Broke

On September 23rd, 2022 – return to the days of Tamagotchi and Gameboys, for another “Blockbusta!”, the hottest 90s jam in Toronto at Clinton’s Bar at 693 Bloor Street West, just steps outside Christie station.

Take a break from the fall hustle and bustle with a timewarp back to the good days!

Featuring a hybrid live band and DJ performance by Toronto’s hottest band/dj/producer trio Bitter&Broke, enjoy the anthems of the Tamagotchi and VHS-era with drink specials all night, Korean BBQ at the kitchen, and Koreatown’s hottest dance floor!

Early bird tickets won’t last long and this event sells out every time! Gather your friends, find a 90s outfit, and get ready for a look into the golden decade.

Limited advanced tickets at $15

Tickets at the door are $20+

10PM – 2AM

