Blockbusta! 90’s Party: Vol.2

Back by popular demand and more phat than ever, Blockbusta! The hottest 90s jam in Toronto is back at Clinton’s Bar on July 15th.
Featuring a hybrid live band and DJ performance by Bitter&Broke, enjoy the anthems of the Tamagotchi and VHS-era with drink specials all night, Korean BBQ at the kitchen, and Koreatown’s hottest dance floor!
Limited advance tickets at $15, Tickets at the door are $20+
July 15, doors @ 9PM, party from 10PM – 2AM
@bitterxbroke
@clintonsbartoronto
Location Address - 693 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6G 1L5
Event Price - $15 Advanced, $20 Door