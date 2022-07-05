Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Blockbusta! 90’s Party: Vol.2

Jul 5, 2022

Blockbusta! 90’s Party: Vol.2

5 5 people viewed this event.

Back by popular demand and more phat than ever, Blockbusta! The hottest 90s jam in Toronto is back at Clinton’s Bar on July 15th.

Featuring a hybrid live band and DJ performance by Bitter&Broke, enjoy the anthems of the Tamagotchi and VHS-era with drink specials all night, Korean BBQ at the kitchen, and Koreatown’s hottest dance floor!

Limited advance tickets at $15, Tickets at the door are $20+

July 15, doors @ 9PM, party from 10PM – 2AM

@bitterxbroke

@clintonsbartoronto

Additional Details

Location Address - 693 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6G 1L5

Event Price - $15 Advanced, $20 Door

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 15th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to Sat, Jul 16th, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Location

Clinton's Bar

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine