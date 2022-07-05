Blockbusta! 90’s Party: Vol.2

Back by popular demand and more phat than ever, Blockbusta! The hottest 90s jam in Toronto is back at Clinton’s Bar on July 15th.

Featuring a hybrid live band and DJ performance by Bitter&Broke, enjoy the anthems of the Tamagotchi and VHS-era with drink specials all night, Korean BBQ at the kitchen, and Koreatown’s hottest dance floor!

Limited advance tickets at $15, Tickets at the door are $20+

July 15, doors @ 9PM, party from 10PM – 2AM

@bitterxbroke

@clintonsbartoronto