Bob Marley Day Reggae Skate

Stolen From Africa Presents

BOB MARLEY DAY: One Love Reggae Skate

The 1st annual BOB MARLEY DAY: One Love, Reggae Skate! African Heritage Month is a time for celebration, African Canadians are no strangers to skating with pioneering contributions to hockey, from Willie O’Ree to the Coloured Hockey League of the Maritimes. For over 30 years Toronto has celebrated the birth, life and legacy of international social justice advocate, Bob Marley with an annual declaration on his birthday; February the 6th. The “One Love” Reggae superstar, had strong ties to the City of Toronto, from performing at the historic Maple Leaf Gardens to spending time in the community of Little Jamaica, the heritage site who introduced Reggae music to Canada.

This Sunday, February the 6th at Nathan Phillips Square, from 1-5pm Torontonians will be “coming in from the cold” to lace up their skates for Bob Marley Day!

STOLEN FROM AFRICA

www.stolenfromafrica.com

Stolen From Africa is a nationally incorporated, non-profit, arts education organization based in Toronto that promotes cultural and historical awareness of the African Diaspora.