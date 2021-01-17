Canadian Sports Game Day – FAN HOUZE!

NOW MagazineAll EventsCanadian Sports Game Day – FAN HOUZE!

SPORTS FANS!!! – Join 1000’s of your fellow fans for a MEGA SPORTS WEEKEND!! 🏀🏈🏒

Your favourite Canadian team is playing – Join us in the virtual FAN HOUZE arena for a pregame party and interactive game day experience! Choose your game and come prepared to rep-your-team 👕

Feb 6, 2021 -FAN HOUZE OPENS 1HR BEFORE GAME TIME

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators -FAN HOUZE @12PM EST
Vancouver #Canucks vs Toronto #MapleLeafs -FAN HOUZE @6PM EST
Edmonton #Oilers vs Calgary #Flames -FAN HOUZE @9PM EST
Toronto #Raptors vs Atlanta #Hawks -FAN HOUZE @6:30 PM EST

After Party – Starts @10PM (EST) ($10)*

📌Registration is required for event ticket & zoom link 🎫https://rockdahouze.com
📌Proud supporter of 🎗Mental Health with 10% of all 💰💰 going to CMHA!
*tickets per houze not per individual

 

