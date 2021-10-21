Celebrating Sonny Carlin

Halloween

Please join us in celebrating the wonderful life of Sonny Carlin.We will be gathering together to share our favourite memories,.

Oct 21, 2021

22 22 people viewed this event.

We will be gathering together to share our favourite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember a unique and awesome person who will be greatly missed.

Saturday October 30th at 1 pm to High Park Toronto.

Rain or Shine (Dress for the weather and or Halloween)
Unfortunately there is NO parking at the park but many Green P parking lots close by.
Potluck! Picnic Buffet lunch!
Please contribute what you can.
Please bring your acoustic instruments if you play, for a jam and drum circle and bring a chair.

Call Blaise Finnessey if you need directions. There will be signs posted in the park.
Hope to see you, pass this info on, all are welcome!

Location Address - 1873 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free BYOF/B

Location ID - 566855

Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

High Park

Party or Social Gathering

Community Events

