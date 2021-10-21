Celebrating Sonny Carlin

Please join us in celebrating the wonderful life of Sonny Carlin.

We will be gathering together to share our favourite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember a unique and awesome person who will be greatly missed.

Saturday October 30th at 1 pm to High Park Toronto.

Rain or Shine (Dress for the weather and or Halloween)

Unfortunately there is NO parking at the park but many Green P parking lots close by.

Potluck! Picnic Buffet lunch!

Please contribute what you can.

Please bring your acoustic instruments if you play, for a jam and drum circle and bring a chair.

Call Blaise Finnessey if you need directions. There will be signs posted in the park.

Hope to see you, pass this info on, all are welcome!