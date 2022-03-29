Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 28, 2022

Certified: A Drake Dance Party at Sneaky Dee’s

The man, the myth, (the meme), the legend! On Saturday April 23rd, we’re paying mad respect to the 6God himself by spinning Champagne Papi bangers + MORE all night! Early bird tickets are just $5, get yours before they’re all gone.

Saturday, April 23
Sneaky Dee’s
Doors at 10:30pm
19+ // eventbrite.ca

Location Address - 431 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1

Event Price - $6.32

Sat, Apr 23rd, 2022 @ 10:30 PM
to Sun, Apr 24th, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Sneaky Dees

Party or Social Gathering

Music

