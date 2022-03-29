Certified: A Drake Dance Party at Sneaky Dee’s

The man, the myth, (the meme), the legend! On Saturday April 23rd, we’re paying mad respect to the 6God himself by spinning Champagne Papi bangers + MORE all night! Early bird tickets are just $5, get yours before they’re all gone.

Saturday, April 23

Sneaky Dee’s

Doors at 10:30pm

19+ // eventbrite.ca