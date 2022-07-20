CHALO STRAPPED!

Chalo (from the Hindi phrase चलो, English : “Let’s go”!

Get ready for a sexy fusion! We’ve partnered up with QSAW Network to create a beautiful night with a South Asian focus!

Get that waistline ready! Special guest DJ Lady Pista is a Canadian-Tamil DJ that will have you whining up!!!

Trust your DJs! Ace Dillinger and Lady Pista will play across genres to fill you with a musical experience like no other!

A portion of event proceeds will go to QSAW Network to help continue the work they do in creating safe spaces for Queer South Asian community.

+ A VERY SPECIAL PERFORMANCE From Divinity AND rapper Free Rose!

You won’t want to miss this!

July 23, doors 10 pm. $10 online $15 at door