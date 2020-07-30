Chandon’s Summer Garden Party Hosted by Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

NOW MagazineAll EventsChandon’s Summer Garden Party Hosted by Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

Northern Maverick Brewing Co.
by Northern Maverick Brewing Co.
 
Join us on Northern Maverick Brewing Co.’s socially distanced patio to experience a luxurious 3-course brunch paired with decadent beverages including Chandon Brut.

The ambiance will be set with a DJ spinning all day.

Food selections include delicious appetizers like house-cured charcuterie, creamy ‘Mavocado’ toast and fresh gazpacho; brunch classics include bennies, burgers or vegan pancakes for main courses and locally-sourced cheese or creme brûlée for dessert.

Groups of four or six can make reservations by phone by calling 416-540-4030.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-09 @ 03:00 PM to
2020-08-09 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

115 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario
 

Venue

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Food & Drink
 
 
 

King West brewery and restaurant with a 120-seat socially distanced patio and a fiercely local menu.

