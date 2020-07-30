Chandon’s Summer Garden Party Hosted by Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

Join us on Northern Maverick Brewing Co.’s socially distanced patio to experience a luxurious 3-course brunch paired with decadent beverages including Chandon Brut.

The ambiance will be set with a DJ spinning all day.

Food selections include delicious appetizers like house-cured charcuterie, creamy ‘Mavocado’ toast and fresh gazpacho; brunch classics include bennies, burgers or vegan pancakes for main courses and locally-sourced cheese or creme brûlée for dessert.

Groups of four or six can make reservations by phone by calling 416-540-4030.