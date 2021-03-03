NOW MagazineAll EventsCharitable Chef Goes to Duck School

The Charitable Chef ‘Goes to Duck School’ to learn preparations from local duck farmers King Cole Ducks. During this two hour cook along you will prepare and enjoy a 3 course meal led by guest chef Mike Thompson.

York Region Food Network provides the ingredients for dinner for 2 with ticket purchase. Menu and ingredient details to follow prior to event date. On check out please select dinner option A with ingredients for 2 or dinner option B including an Expedition Brewing Co beer pairing.

 

2021-03-25 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-03-25 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Food & Drink

