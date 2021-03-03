The Charitable Chef ‘Goes to Duck School’ to learn preparations from local duck farmers King Cole Ducks. During this two hour cook along you will prepare and enjoy a 3 course meal led by guest chef Mike Thompson.

York Region Food Network provides the ingredients for dinner for 2 with ticket purchase. Menu and ingredient details to follow prior to event date. On check out please select dinner option A with ingredients for 2 or dinner option B including an Expedition Brewing Co beer pairing.