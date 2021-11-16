Chotto Matte’s NYE Experience: The Forest of Hikari

This New Year’s Eve, Chotto Matte is hosting it’s ‘The Forest of Hikari’ event with three seating options: brunch, early dinner and late dinner. Inspired by Peru’s lush rainforest and Japan’s iconic Hikari Renaissance, Chotto Matte will bring to life a multisensory experience featuring hypnotizing performances under the backlight of ambient neon. The evening’s entertainment will pair perfectly with Chotto Matte’s exclusive pre-set dinner menu, featuring signature dishes from its renowned menu that celebrates the best in Nikkei cuisine including expertly prepared Wagyu dishes, seasonally celebrated ingredients, vegetarian and vegan delights followed by delectable desserts, as well as a bespoke cocktail menu created in collaboration with The House of Suntory.

On Friday, December 31, 2021, guests are invited to ring in the New Year with Chotto Matte for a full day of reimagined revelries. On offer are a decadent bottomless brunch featuring an exclusive NYE cocktail, as well as early and late pre-sets where patrons can indulge in the best of Nikkei cuisine among great company. For those looking to get a head-start on NYE festivities, Chotto Matte is starting off the day with live music and entertainment during a pre-set brunch package from 11:00 a.m. EST to 6:00 p.m. EST, followed by the early dinner package beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. For those looking to enjoy the celebration into the early hours of the New Year, opt for the 10:00 pm seating package that will feature bioluminescent ballet performances, beats from celebrated Toronto DJ, Conor Cutz, and a mesmerizing light show installation.