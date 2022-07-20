- News
A BIPOC dance party featuring some of Toronto’s emerging Drag & Burlesque talented, with a smokey, hazy, higher-than-life theme.
Like a high that’ll give you the fuzzies, you’ll always rise, lilt, and sway into the haze you need in Colour Me Now. Phil Atioh (fell-atio) & Tygr Willy return with local talent in ‘Colour Me Now: BAKED’. A 2SLGBT+ dance party with immersive performances that’ll keep you lit like the summer nights.
DATE: Saturday, July 30th, 10 PM – 2 AM
COVER: $10 before midnight // $15 after midnight
PRODUCED BY: Phil Atioh & Tygr Willy
with PERFORMANCES: Gei Ping Hohl, Rimi Heart, & Fatima Noor Mahmoud
and our guest DJ: code
– Follow us on Instagram @colourmenowto
– Tag all your videos and stories with: #ColourMeNow #ColourMeNowTO and #ColourMeNowBAKED
Location Address - 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
