Jul 20, 2022

A BIPOC dance party featuring some of Toronto’s emerging Drag & Burlesque talented, with a smokey, hazy, higher-than-life theme.

Like a high that’ll give you the fuzzies, you’ll always rise, lilt, and sway into the haze you need in Colour Me Now. Phil Atioh (fell-atio) & Tygr Willy return with local talent in ‘Colour Me Now: BAKED’. A 2SLGBT+ dance party with immersive performances that’ll keep you lit like the summer nights.

DATE: Saturday, July 30th, 10 PM – 2 AM
COVER: $10 before midnight // $15 after midnight
PRODUCED BY: Phil Atioh & Tygr Willy
with PERFORMANCES: Gei Ping Hohl, Rimi Heart, & Fatima Noor Mahmoud
and our guest DJ: code

Location Address - 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3

Sat, Jul 30th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 31st, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Party or Social Gathering

Music

