Now that the capacity limits and restrictions are lifted, let’s party! Come join us this Sunday March 6 at 7 pm at TacoTaco for our dance party and magic show! It’s located at 319 Augusta Ave, right in the heart of Kensington Market.

We have DJ Coroncho spinning hot dance tracks for you all evening, while magician Kensington Ken will hit the stage with some new tricks to show you. This includes the incredible guillotine illusion that you will not want to miss!

Tickets are just $10, and you get a free drink if you buy your tickets online in advance.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dance-party-and-magic-show-tickets-288093414157

See you there!