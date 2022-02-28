Readers' Choice 2021

Dance Party and Magic Show

Feb 28, 2022

12 12 people viewed this event.

Now that the capacity limits and restrictions are lifted, let’s party! Come join us this Sunday March 6 at 7 pm at TacoTaco for our dance party and magic show! It’s located at 319 Augusta Ave, right in the heart of Kensington Market.

We have DJ Coroncho spinning hot dance tracks for you all evening, while magician Kensington Ken will hit the stage with some new tricks to show you. This includes the incredible guillotine illusion that you will not want to miss!

Tickets are just $10, and you get a free drink if you buy your tickets online in advance.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dance-party-and-magic-show-tickets-288093414157

See you there!

Additional Details

Location Address - 319 Augusta Ave

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Sun, Mar 6th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Location

TacoTaco

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

