Dancing Phil’s Musical Bingo

I’m bringing my WORLD FAMOUS (lol) Musical Bingo game ONLINE so we can all have a couple hours of ridiculous fun together!

Join me for a wild ride of B-I-N-G-O with songs, lipsynching, couch dancing, music trivia and big prizes!

If you’ve never experienced my musical bingo games I’m always going on about, now’s your chance. I’ve done them here in TO, in LA, Miami, Chicago and NYC and parental advisory is in full effect.

It’s $10 per card, and I’ll send you your very own bingo card and private zoom link on the day-of. All you need is a laptop, 5-10 cocktails and your coziest fashions, I’ll take care of the rest.

GRAB YOUR TICKET HERE: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/128913815693

I’ll announce the prizes from the very generous partners throughout the week.

Thanks for your support y’all! Let’s have some fun!