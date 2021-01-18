Dancing Phil’s Musical Bingo

This musical bingo game is a tribute to the dance floor. It’s a high-energy night of songs we wish we could be dancing to in the club right now, and the others we’ve just missed cranking at full volume and dancing like no one is watching. $10 per card, and you will be your very own bingo card and private zoom link on the day-of. Jan 22 at 9 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/743546639630223

TICKETS HERE: https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/dancing-phils-musical-bingo…