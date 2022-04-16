DATE NIGHT comedy show

A booked pro comedy show. Bimonthly at SoCap Theatre on the 3rd floor. Enjoy date night with the joy of laughter.

Comedians: Dan Brennan, Janice Israeloff, Ernie Vicente, Tim Blair, Demi Ellis and more!

Host: Patrick Russell, runs 4 monthly shows around the city. Patrick brings his brand of edgy observational humour to the mix.

The headliner: Leonard Chan is a writer/comedian from Toronto, Canada. As a comedian, he has been heard on CBC’s The Debaters, Laugh Out Loud, and Sirius/XM radio and seen on stage at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival, JFL42, StandUp NBC in New York, and Just For Laughs in Montreal. As a writer, he’s spent a little time in the writer’s room for international hit Kim’s Convenience, 16 Hudson, and This Hour Has 22 Minutes. He also has two degrees in engineering which he uses only as punchlines and a totally legal number of cats.