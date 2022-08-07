DCD Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Now in its fourth year, the DCD Hall of Fame will honour and celebrate dynamic lifelong contributions to dance in Canada with a live induction ceremony, hosted by Micah Barnes, which will also be live-streamed. The evening will include fabulous live performances by elite dancers, remarks from illustrious presenters and inductees, food and cocktail service, as well as a silent auction. October 2 at 2 pm. $225. Palais Royale Ballroom, 1601 Lake Shore West. eventbee.com