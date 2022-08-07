Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 7, 2022

DCD Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Now in its fourth year, the DCD Hall of Fame will honour and celebrate dynamic lifelong contributions to dance in Canada with a live induction ceremony, hosted by Micah Barnes, which will also be live-streamed. The evening will include fabulous live performances by elite dancers, remarks from illustrious presenters and inductees, food and cocktail service, as well as a silent auction. October 2 at 2 pm. $225. Palais Royale Ballroom, 1601 Lake Shore West. eventbee.com

