Dejeuner – The Brunch Inclusive Lime

From the creative minds that brought you @cravetheevent_
GF Promo presents the 4th Edition of DEJEUNER,
The Ultimate Food Inclusive Brunch Lime.
Caribana Sunday, July 31, 2022, From 3pm – 9pm
Taking place at the beautiful garden grounds of Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga. Come join us for the best vibes, premium drinks, beautiful people, and of course, the most important meal of the day… Brunch!!!
This year’s All Star DJ cast features the following lineup:
From New York City, @freeze_international,
From Toronto, @dynamiccrew4u / @firelee_freshmen / @the_freshmen
repping the 6!
Limited $80 early bird tickets available from committee members and online at dejeuner.eventbrite.ca
Bottle service is available, DM us for more details or call
West: Perry: 416-320-9905
North: Ron: 416-464-0382
East: Alain: 416-451-8596
Intl/Downtown: Any of the above
Location Address - 1352 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, Ontario L5E 1E9
Event Price - $80
Location ID - 561232