Dejeuner – The Brunch Inclusive Lime

From the creative minds that brought you @cravetheevent_

GF Promo presents the 4th Edition of DEJEUNER,

The Ultimate Food Inclusive Brunch Lime.

Caribana Sunday, July 31, 2022, From 3pm – 9pm

Taking place at the beautiful garden grounds of Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga. Come join us for the best vibes, premium drinks, beautiful people, and of course, the most important meal of the day… Brunch!!!

This year’s All Star DJ cast features the following lineup:

From New York City, @freeze_international,

From Toronto, @dynamiccrew4u / @firelee_freshmen / @the_freshmen

repping the 6!

Limited $80 early bird tickets available from committee members and online at dejeuner.eventbrite.ca

Bottle service is available, DM us for more details or call

West: Perry: 416-320-9905

North: Ron: 416-464-0382

East: Alain: 416-451-8596

Intl/Downtown: Any of the above