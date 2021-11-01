Halloween

The reigning queen of Italo disco commands the DJ-booth alongside crate-digger Yohei S at The Black Eagle Bar. Expect dazzling.

Nov 1, 2021

Diana McNally with Yohei S

The reigning queen of Italo disco commands the DJ-booth alongside crate-digger Yohei S at The Black Eagle Bar. Expect dazzling disco oddities, 90s house classics and some genres you didn’t know existed as these consummate record collectors take you on a trip to the farthest reaches of good taste in club music.

Limited capacity and covid-19 safety precautions  in place. Dance floor is open. Proof of full vaccination with matching photo ID req’d for entry.

While primarily catering to gay men, Black Eagle attracts a diverse crowd of thrill-seekers, cocktail sippers, and disco dancers on weekend nights. Come for the top-notch music and stay for the sexy atmosphere. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 457 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C557

Event Price - $10

Location ID - 565956

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 5th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
to 02:00 AM

Location
Black Eagle

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

