Diana McNally with Yohei S

The reigning queen of Italo disco commands the DJ-booth alongside crate-digger Yohei S at The Black Eagle Bar. Expect dazzling disco oddities, 90s house classics and some genres you didn’t know existed as these consummate record collectors take you on a trip to the farthest reaches of good taste in club music.

Limited capacity and covid-19 safety precautions in place. Dance floor is open. Proof of full vaccination with matching photo ID req’d for entry.

While primarily catering to gay men, Black Eagle attracts a diverse crowd of thrill-seekers, cocktail sippers, and disco dancers on weekend nights. Come for the top-notch music and stay for the sexy atmosphere.