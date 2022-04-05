DISCOÑO x Club Quarantine present: Tomasa Del Real y Lizz, Myst Mylano, Ana Luisa

Club Quarantine and our girls DISCOÑO (MTL) are coming together to bring you a night of neoperreo realness & royalty…

𝕿𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖆 𝕯𝖊𝖑 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖑

https://www.instagram.com/tomasadelreal

𝓵𝓲𝔃𝔃

https://www.instagram.com/lizzlov3

(Neoperreo/Chile)

𝕄𝕪𝕤𝕥 𝕄𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕠

https://www.instagram.com/mystmilano

& αηα ℓυιѕα

https://www.instagram.com/analuisaaaaaa

★·.·´¯`·.·★★·.·´¯`·.·★★·.·´¯`·.·★★·.·´¯`·.·★

19+

Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto

10pm – 2am EST (doors @ 9pm)

$25 – $35 / $40 @ door (limited)

$55 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝔂 𝓘𝓶𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓪𝓼

*includes line bypass + free drink + chill with Tomasa & Lizz after the show.

join us on CQ’s Zoom or Mixcloud from anywhere for free.

(*code will be dropped the night of.)

★·.·´¯`·.·★★·.·´¯`·.·★★·.·´¯`·.·★★·.·´¯`·.·★

✦ the party will be recorded and streamed on to CQ’s platforms. by attending the party, you consent to being streamed.

✦ Velvet Underground is unfortunately not fully accessible. washrooms are located down a flight of stairs.

★ this is a queer celebration ★ there will be ZERO tolerance for genderphobia, homophobia, racism, sexism, ableism, or *any* form of harassment. our staff can be approached any time irl or url for assistance. our external staff will also be versed on how to operate safe queer spaces. all spaces will be gender neutral. let’s keep each other safe.

✶ DISCOÑO was born in Tiohtià:ke/Montréal, on the unceded Indigenous lands of the Kanien’kehá:ka/Mohawk Nation.

Club Quarantine was born in Tkaronto, Turtle Island which is the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat Peoples and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

we acknowledge that colonialism is not a thing of the past; it’s happening in real time. we call upon all settlers and immigrants living on stolen land to reflect and acknowledge that the privileges we enjoy today were built off the backs of Indigenous people and that “Canada” is a colonial project that continues to displace and ignore Indigenous communities. demand reparations, demand justice, demand Indigenous sovereignty. diversify your feed and support Indigenous creators. decolonize your mind. ✶