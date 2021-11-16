Don’t Mess With the Don Cleanup and Rally for the Valley

Every voice is important to protect our urban greenspace.

Say NO to the re-industrialization of the Don Valley.

Join DMWTD for a Clean Up and Rally for our Ravines

After 70 years of revitalization, The Don Valley is again in danger of being returned to its polluting industrial past. Metrolinx has plans to construct and operate a GO train service and storage facility in restored lands which will devastate the nearby wetland, meadows and 1,100 trees along with the diverse wildlife habitat these natural features provide.

Join #DMWTD and other concerned groups as we raise our voices in opposition to this assault on Toronto’s most urban river valley and cherished greenspace.

Meet up: 450 Broadview Ave (St Matthews Clubhouse)

Clean Up: 9:30am – 12:00pm we will clean the west bank of the Don. ** draw prizes, food and refreshments provided **

Rally: 12:30 – 1:30pm joined by @savejimmie, @smalls_creek_ravine, #PACCT,LSE CAC, Paula Fletcher, Peter Tabuns and more.

Sponsored by WORLDHairSkin

With the support of @paulafletcher

**Cleanup is volunteer hour eligible for HS students**

#moveit #DonValley #metrolinx #movethetrainyard #saveTOravines #savethedon

Questions?: info@dontmesswiththedon.ca

Don’t Mess With the Don is an all volunteer Canadian registered charity committed to protecting and enhancing the natural heritage of the Don Valley and Toronto ravines