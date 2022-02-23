- News
Emo Night North Presents
Emo Night Toronto at Sneaky Dee’s
Emo Nights are finally back!! Turn up to your favourite sad songs every Friday at Sneaky Dee’s. Our first night is on March 4th. See you there. Tell All Your Friends!
Sneaky Dee’s – 431 College St. Toronto
Every Friday
Doors: 10:30PM
19+
Tickets available at https://bit.ly/3M3F07Z
Location Address - 431 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1
Event Price - $10
