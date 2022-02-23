Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 22, 2022

Emo Night North Presents
Emo Night Toronto at Sneaky Dee’s
Emo Nights are finally back!! Turn up to your favourite sad songs every Friday at Sneaky Dee’s. Our first night is on March 4th. See you there. Tell All Your Friends!
Sneaky Dee’s – 431 College St. Toronto
Every Friday
Doors: 10:30PM
19+
Tickets available at https://bit.ly/3M3F07Z

Fri, Mar 4th, 2022 @ 10:30 PM
to Sat, Mar 5th, 2022

