Emo Night North Presents

Emo Night Toronto at Sneaky Dee’s

Emo Nights are finally back!! Turn up to your favourite sad songs every Friday at Sneaky Dee’s. Our first night is on March 4th. See you there. Tell All Your Friends!

Sneaky Dee’s – 431 College St. Toronto

Every Friday

Doors: 10:30PM

19+

Tickets available at https://bit.ly/3M3F07Z