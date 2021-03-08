NOW MagazineAll EventsEmpowHERto Launch

EmpowHERto Launch

Virtual launch of the non profit organization aimed at empowering young girls ages 14-21 years by providing community initiatives through three pillars: Independence, Leadership & Confidence. Programs, workshops, campaigns, and civic engagements are all diverse ways of giving back and empowering the youths in the community. Welcome from the Executive Director and community members, panel discussions, breakout activities, and music making way for a new generation of strong female leaders and entrepreneurs in our communities. March 25 at 5:30 pm. RSVP https://www.runtheworld.today/app/invitation/18238

 

Date And Time

2021-03-25 @ 05:30 PM to
2021-03-25 @ 07:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

