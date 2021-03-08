EmpowHERto Launch

Virtual launch of the non profit organization aimed at empowering young girls ages 14-21 years by providing community initiatives through three pillars: Independence, Leadership & Confidence. Programs, workshops, campaigns, and civic engagements are all diverse ways of giving back and empowering the youths in the community. Welcome from the Executive Director and community members, panel discussions, breakout activities, and music making way for a new generation of strong female leaders and entrepreneurs in our communities. March 25 at 5:30 pm. RSVP https://www.runtheworld.today/app/invitation/18238