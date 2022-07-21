Feast On the Farm: Durham Region

Feast On® the Farm is a unique two-day event series bringing together chefs, producers and food lovers in different parts of Ontario. The first day is for consumers and will showcase unique foods and beverages in Durham Region to enjoy, tours and more.

As a food lover, join us on Sunday to explore in the very best of province. Indulge in creations by some of the best chefs in Ontario and meet the people creating change in Ontario’s food and drink space.

Every Feast On® the Farm ticket supports recovery in the hospitality sector and helps cover the costs of Feast On Industry Day – an opportunity for hospitality workers to come together, learn and make change.

September 18 at 11 am. $231. Slabtown Cider Co. in Uxbridge, ON. universe.com