A brand new online dance party designed to make you feel good.

Join DJ Blush as she goes LIVE from her living room and on MIXCLOUD, dishing out tunes that put a smile on your face and put a little kick in your step after a long-ass week of bullshit!

POP/ROCK/SOUL/FUNK/DISCO/HIP-HOP/NEW WAVE

from the 60’s 70’s 80’s 90’s and 00’s!

FRIDAY OCTOBER 2ND

9 pm – midnight

MIXCLOUD.COM/LIVE/DJBLUSHTO