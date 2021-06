Fiesta Latina Pt.5 – Online Zoom Party

Our amazing DJ’s will be playing the best of Reggaeton, Salsa, Freestyle & Club music, Latin-House, Latin-Pop and much more!!

Live DJ performances and guest DJs. Jun 11 from 9:30 pm ET. https://rockdahouze.com/pages/latin

Get your tickets today and don’t forget to invite your friends to join with you! On the day of the party cast your device to your TV and crank up the volume – you’ll be dancing all night.