Fiesta Latina – Zoom Dance Party

Perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s or Galentine’s day. Either way, get up and dance with us!

DJ Trambo is notorious on the Latin club scene, spinning the best of all the Latin hits including all the classics! His urban-latin style is unmatched. Live from Toronto, DJ Trambo will be bringing the latin dance vibes straight into your houze.

On the day of the party cast your device to your TV, and crank up the volume – you’ll be dancing all night.

Date: Feb 13th

Start Time: 10:00PM EST

Duration: 4 Hours

Recommended Age: 18 and older

📌Zoom links will be available on Feb 13, 2021 after registration

Proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to CMHA!

