Zoom dance party with DJ Trambo spinning the best of all the Latin hits. Feb 13 at 10 pm. $10. https://rockdahouze.com/products/fiesta-latina

Zoom links will be available on Feb 13, 2021 after registration

Virtual Event

 

2021-02-13 @ 10:00 PM to
2021-02-13 @ 02:00 AM
 

2021-02-12
 

Online Event
 

Party or Social Gathering
 

Music
 
 

