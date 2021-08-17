Forever -Bird-Botanicals Celebration

Toronto-based sculptor David Constantino Salazar transforms the Gardiner Museum with a series of over 500 individually hand-sculpted, wall-mounted pieces produced in red clay and created during Salazar’s month-long residency. Upon entering the Exhibition Hall, the viewer is confronted by what appears to be a flock of birds that have flown directly into the wall, encouraging the viewer to ponder the concept of human resilience and what life looks like after trauma, an idea especially pertinent as we begin to recover from the pandemic.

The exhibition is presented in partnership with members of Workman Arts, a Toronto-based arts organization that promotes a greater understanding of mental health and addiction.

This celebration with the artist and participants from Workman Arts in attendance includes Toronto-based composer, performer and multi-instrumentalist, Adrian Gordon Cook, who will mirror the installation with a physical exploration of sound. The event is free and open to the public. Aug 25, 5-7 pm. http://gardinermuseum.on.ca