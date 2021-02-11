FREE** Fiesta Latina – Zoom Dance Party

**FREE** Fiesta Latina – Zoom Online Valentine’s Day Dance Party

Do you like Salsa Merengue Bachata and Reggaeton? Then this is the party for you!

DJ eL gQ is notorious on the Latin scene spinning the best of all the Latin hits including all the classics! His urban-latin style is unmatched. Live from Vancouver, he’ll be bringing the Latin dance vibes straight to your houze.

Get your ticket today and don’t forget to invite your friends to join with you!

On the day of the party; sign-in to your Rock da’ Houze account to access your zoom link cast your device to your TV and crank up the volume – you’ll be dancing all night.

Date: Feb 13th

Start Time: EST 10:00PM CST 9:00PM MST 8:00PM PST 7:00PM AST 11:00PM

Duration: 4 Hours

Recommended Age: 19 and older

Proud supporter of Mental Health with 10% of all proceeds going to CMHA!

Thank You for Your Support… Now Get Ready to Rock da’ Houze!