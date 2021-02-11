Mardi Gras Carnival Party Celebration

Zoom online dance party. 10 pm. Free. Come celebrate this joyous event with us as our DJs bring you a taste of Mardi Gras and Carnival music.

https://rockdahouze.com/pages/valentineswknd

Mardi Gras is believed to have arrived in North America in 1699 when the French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville camped just outside of what is known as New Orleans today. Knowing it was “Fat Tuesday” back in France Iberville named the spot “Point du Mardi Gras” and held a small gala which included masks and costumes as part of the festivities. Today Mardi Gras marks the end of what is known as Carnival season and is celebrated with lots of colour and grandeur.