FRIENDZ FOREVER – Goodfellaz 20th Anniversary – DJ Danny D

Goodfellaz Crew presents

FRIENDZ FOREVER

GFZ 20th Anniversary!

Friday, September 16, 2022

10pm-4am

19+

Toronto, Canada

DJ DANNY D

*Wayback Playback set*

Euro Dance / Freestyle

(Z103.5 FM)

GOBS & VIRUS RAVE ALARM!

*History of Hardcore set*

(Goodfellaz Crew, M’Asstodon Sound Crew)

TYCO & SCOOTS

*Breakbeat Happy Hardcore*

(Goodfellaz Crew)

E.N.D

*Banging Birthday Hardcore set*

(Goodfellaz Crew / Pitched Up Recordings)

PSYKLONE & TIM SHINANEGANS

*Breakneck Gabber Battle*

(Goodfellaz Crew / Acid Reign Productions)

DYNAMIC & MS. GOTHICFISH

*Generational Happy Hardcore back-to-back*

(Nocturnal Commissions / Estella Originals)

MCs: GOBSTOPPA, E.N.D, DYNAMIC

Special performance by JEZY BELLE

Wiggle Room

772 Dundas St W

Toronto, ON

19+

10pm-4am

Tickets:

$30 Advance

MORE @ Door (if available)