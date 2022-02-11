Future City Mix

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 11, 2022

16 16 people viewed this event.

We’re back! Last entry at 1:45am. $10 at the door / no adv tixx

KARIM OLEN ASH

FRUSTRA

KAI

THE ROBOTIC KID

future city sounds and real live humans at Toronto’s iconic Black Eagle bar. This is our first club event of the year and we’re looking FORWARD to a new sound and vision for 2022. Come help us build the future city

limited capacity • proof of Covid-19 vaccination req’d for entry • 19+

facebook.com/events/3067954810088108

Location Address - 457 Church St:

Fri, Feb 25th, 2022 @ 9:00 PM
to 02:00 AM

Black Eagle

