Future City Mix

We’re back! Last entry at 1:45am. $10 at the door / no adv tixx
KARIM OLEN ASH
FRUSTRA
KAI
THE ROBOTIC KID
future city sounds and real live humans at Toronto’s iconic Black Eagle bar. This is our first club event of the year and we’re looking FORWARD to a new sound and vision for 2022. Come help us build the future city
limited capacity • proof of Covid-19 vaccination req’d for entry • 19+
facebook.com/events/3067954810088108
Location Address - 457 Church St:
Event Price - $10