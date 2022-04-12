GIMMEMAR x two twos

- News
Gimmemar is not limited to one genre or era, rather she eclectically blends together Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, DanceHall, Pop, Electronic, Alternative, Indie-Dance, House, Nu Disco, Disco, Funk, Jazz, Soul and more. With her unique selection and quirky energy, she is consistently impressing her audience with fresh new selects or back into some forgotten gems!
Location Address - 296 Brunswick Avenue, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Free