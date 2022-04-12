Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

GIMMEMAR x two twos

Apr 12, 2022

GIMMEMAR x two twos

9 9 people viewed this event.

Gimmemar is not limited to one genre or era, rather she eclectically blends together Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, DanceHall, Pop, Electronic, Alternative, Indie-Dance, House, Nu Disco, Disco, Funk, Jazz, Soul and more. With her unique selection and quirky energy, she is consistently impressing her audience with fresh new selects or back into some forgotten gems!

Additional Details

Location Address - 296 Brunswick Avenue, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 16th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 01:00 AM

Location

two twos

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine