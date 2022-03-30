GRL PWR: Spice Girls Dance Party at Sneaky Dee’s

We’d like to share some words of wisdom with you, if we may… “When you’re feelin’ sad and low, we will take you where you gotta go” – To Sneaky Dee’s for our GRL PWR: Spice Girls Dance Party! On Thursday April 14th, Spice Up Your Life with us. We’re spinning Spice Girls + MORE all night long! Early bird tickets are just $5. Get yours before they’re gone. grlpwrparty.eventbrite.ca

Thursday, April 14

Sneaky Dee’s

10:30pm

19+