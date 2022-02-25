Guilty Pleasures Dance Party

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 25, 2022

Are you a closet Belieber? Us too! Guilty as charged. On Saturday March 5th, we’re going to be spinning all the songs you secretly have on repeat. Don’t worry, we won’t judge, we know all the words too. Early bird tickets are just $5. Get yours before they’re gone!

Saturday March 5, 2022
Sneaky Dee’s
10:30 PM
19+

Tickets: $6.32

Location Address - 431 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1

