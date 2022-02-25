Guilty Pleasures Dance Party

Are you a closet Belieber? Us too! Guilty as charged. On Saturday March 5th, we’re going to be spinning all the songs you secretly have on repeat. Don’t worry, we won’t judge, we know all the words too. Early bird tickets are just $5. Get yours before they’re gone!

Saturday March 5, 2022

Sneaky Dee’s

10:30 PM

19+

Tickets: $6.32