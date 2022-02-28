Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

St Patrick’s Day Toronto 2022

Feb 28, 2022

St Patrick’s Day Toronto 2022

18 18 people viewed this event.

​​Canada’s largest St. Paddy’s Day party is back to celebrate the world’s friendliest holiday in Toronto! Starting at 11:30 am until 9:00 pm on Saturday, March 19th, 2022, the annual Guinness SPD will transform the city’s waterfront into a sea of festivities for 5,000 green-clad party-goers.

Guinness SPD includes festive activities for guests to unleash their Irish side, such as live music, green pancakes, interactive games, Irish dancers, photo booths, fiddlers, airbrush tattoo artists, and of course, lots of Guinness beer. This year’s live music will include Dave Murphy Band, In Living Colour, and various DJs. 

Tickets range from $17-$34 and are available at spdcanada.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 11 Polson St, Toronto

Event Price - $17-34

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 19th, 2022 @ 11:30 AM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Rebel

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine