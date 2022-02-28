St Patrick’s Day Toronto 2022

​​Canada’s largest St. Paddy’s Day party is back to celebrate the world’s friendliest holiday in Toronto! Starting at 11:30 am until 9:00 pm on Saturday, March 19th, 2022, the annual Guinness SPD will transform the city’s waterfront into a sea of festivities for 5,000 green-clad party-goers.

Guinness SPD includes festive activities for guests to unleash their Irish side, such as live music, green pancakes, interactive games, Irish dancers, photo booths, fiddlers, airbrush tattoo artists, and of course, lots of Guinness beer. This year’s live music will include Dave Murphy Band, In Living Colour, and various DJs.

Tickets range from $17-$34 and are available at spdcanada.ca