Halloween Costume Party

Come get your spooky on at this escape room with dancing and costume contest with host Luna Dubois. Oct 30 from 8-11 pm. $15, adv $10. Dream Escape, 570 Bloor W. http://dreamescapehalloween.eventbrite.com
Must be fully vaxed to enter and follow COVID restrictions for safety.
Location Address - 570 Bloor St W, Toronto ON, M6G 1K1
Event Price - $10 early bird, $15 at the door