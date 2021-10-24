Halloween Costume Party

Halloween

Oct 24, 2021

Come get your spooky on at this escape room with dancing and costume contest with host Luna Dubois. Oct 30 from 8-11 pm. $15, adv $10. Dream Escape, 570 Bloor W. http://dreamescapehalloween.eventbrite.com

Must be fully vaxed to enter and follow COVID restrictions for safety. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 570 Bloor St W, Toronto ON, M6G 1K1

Event Price - $10 early bird, $15 at the door

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Dream Escape

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

