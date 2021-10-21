Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Halloween Party at the Lost & Gone Loft

Join us at the Lost & Gone Loft for a Halloween Party!! We taken over a secret venue in the heart.

Oct 21, 2021

Halloween Party at the Lost & Gone Loft

13 13 people viewed this event.

Join us at the Lost & Gone Loft for a Halloween Party!!

We taken over a secret venue in the heart of Toronto (at Queen & Church) from now until the end of the year – hosting local creatives, musicians and artists – but we couldn’t resist kicking things off with a HALLOWEEN PARTY.

Music, dancing, costumes, drinks… we got it all. 

October 30 from 8 pm. $30. lostandgone.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - Queen and Church, Toronto

Event Price - 30

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Lost & Gone Loft

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Festivals

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine