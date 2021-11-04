Harbour Nights, Yacht Rock DJ Session

Harbour Nights hits the dance floor for a live Dj session mixing the finest yacht rock, smooth disco and rare funk.

Featuring Djs JChameleon (Yacht Rock Toronto) and Jamie Kidd (Tush, Box of Kittens).

Doors at 10:30pm, No Cover, All Smooth.

Tropical/Nautical attire suggested.

This event will also be live broadcast to www.yachtrockmiami.com and www.radiopvs.com

Expect exciting mixes in a yachty environment with retro video projections.