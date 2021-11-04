Harbour Nights, Yacht Rock DJ Session

- News
Harbour Nights hits the dance floor for a live Dj session mixing the finest yacht rock, smooth disco and rare funk.
Featuring Djs JChameleon (Yacht Rock Toronto) and Jamie Kidd (Tush, Box of Kittens).
Doors at 10:30pm, No Cover, All Smooth.
Tropical/Nautical attire suggested.
This event will also be live broadcast to www.yachtrockmiami.com and www.radiopvs.com
Expect exciting mixes in a yachty environment with retro video projections.
Location Address - 1279 Queen Street West
Event Price - NO COVER