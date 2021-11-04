New restaurants

Nov 4, 2021

Harbour Nights, Yacht Rock DJ Session

Harbour Nights hits the dance floor for a live Dj session mixing the finest yacht rock, smooth disco and rare funk.
Featuring Djs JChameleon (Yacht Rock Toronto) and Jamie Kidd (Tush, Box of Kittens).
Doors at 10:30pm, No Cover, All Smooth.
Tropical/Nautical attire suggested.
This event will also be live broadcast to www.yachtrockmiami.com and www.radiopvs.com
Expect exciting mixes in a yachty environment with retro video projections.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1279 Queen Street West

Event Price - NO COVER

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 12th, 2021 @ 10:30 PM to
Sat, Nov 13th, 2021 @ 02:00 AM

Location
Miss Thing's

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

