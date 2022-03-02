Hey Girl Hey: Back 2 Life / Back 2 Reality

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 2, 2022

BACK TO THE HERE & NOW, BABE!!!
It’s been two fucking years, but HEY GIRL HEY is *finally* back as a full capacity event at our beloved Baby G! However do you want us? However do you need us?
Featuring:
*The unstoppable Midnight-ish Floorshow starring the effervescent Bonbon Bontemps!
*the cutest queers on Dundas West trading in Hibernation for Heaux-bernation!
*DJ Orange Pekoe giving you life & reality via the best hip-hop / r&b by female and non-binary artists!
$10 Advance | $15 Door
19+
*MASK + PROOF OF VAX REQUIRED*

Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $10 Advance, $15 Door

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 10:30 PM
to Sun, Mar 27th, 2022 @ 02:30 AM

The Baby G

Party or Social Gathering

Music

