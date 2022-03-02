Hey Girl Hey: Back 2 Life / Back 2 Reality

BACK TO THE HERE & NOW, BABE!!!

It’s been two fucking years, but HEY GIRL HEY is *finally* back as a full capacity event at our beloved Baby G! However do you want us? However do you need us?

Featuring:

*The unstoppable Midnight-ish Floorshow starring the effervescent Bonbon Bontemps!

*the cutest queers on Dundas West trading in Hibernation for Heaux-bernation!

*DJ Orange Pekoe giving you life & reality via the best hip-hop / r&b by female and non-binary artists!

$10 Advance | $15 Door

19+

*MASK + PROOF OF VAX REQUIRED*