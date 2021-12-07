HEY GIRL HEY: Boxing Week Blowout!

- News
What’s Boxing Week without a Big Blowout? Get your hair did, cuz HEY GIRL HEY is *finally* returning to The Baby G for a Night-Before-NYE Bash!
Featuring:
*the ultramatic Midnight-ish Floorshow, starring your fave beauty school dropout: Miss Moço!
*the cutest queers on Dundas West whipping their hair back and forth!
*DJ Orange Pekoe snatching your wig with the best hip-hop / r&b by female and non-binary artists!
$10 Advance | $15 Door
mask + proof of vaccination required | 19+
Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $10 Advance, $15 Door
