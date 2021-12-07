HEY GIRL HEY: Boxing Week Blowout!

What’s Boxing Week without a Big Blowout? Get your hair did, cuz HEY GIRL HEY is *finally* returning to The Baby G for a Night-Before-NYE Bash!

Featuring:

*the ultramatic Midnight-ish Floorshow, starring your fave beauty school dropout: Miss Moço!

*the cutest queers on Dundas West whipping their hair back and forth!

*DJ Orange Pekoe snatching your wig with the best hip-hop / r&b by female and non-binary artists!

$10 Advance | $15 Door

mask + proof of vaccination required | 19+