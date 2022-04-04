HEY GIRL HEY: Make It Rain

April showers bringing you down? MAKE IT RAIN, GIRL, MAKE IT RAIN!

HEY GIRL HEY is back again, helping your Spring get Sprung.

Featuring:

*The Resplendent Midnight-ish Floorshow starring VaChina Dynasty!

*The Cutest Queers on Dundas West™ fogging your glasses up!

*DJ Orange Pekoe keeping those sweaty walls bangin with the best hip-hop / r&b by female/non-binary artists!

$12 Advance / $15 Door

19+

*MASK + PROOF OF VAX REQUIRED*