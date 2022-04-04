HEY GIRL HEY: Make It Rain

- News
April showers bringing you down? MAKE IT RAIN, GIRL, MAKE IT RAIN!
HEY GIRL HEY is back again, helping your Spring get Sprung.
Featuring:
*The Resplendent Midnight-ish Floorshow starring VaChina Dynasty!
*The Cutest Queers on Dundas West™ fogging your glasses up!
*DJ Orange Pekoe keeping those sweaty walls bangin with the best hip-hop / r&b by female/non-binary artists!
$12 Advance / $15 Door
19+
*MASK + PROOF OF VAX REQUIRED*
Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $12-15