HEY GIRL HEY: Make It Rain

Apr 4, 2022

April showers bringing you down? MAKE IT RAIN, GIRL, MAKE IT RAIN!
HEY GIRL HEY is back again, helping your Spring get Sprung.
Featuring:
*The Resplendent Midnight-ish Floorshow starring VaChina Dynasty!
*The Cutest Queers on Dundas West™ fogging your glasses up!
*DJ Orange Pekoe keeping those sweaty walls bangin with the best hip-hop / r&b by female/non-binary artists!
$12 Advance / $15 Door
19+
*MASK + PROOF OF VAX REQUIRED*

Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $12-15

Sat, Apr 30th, 2022 @ 10:30 PM
to Sun, May 1st, 2022 @ 02:30 AM

The Baby G

Party or Social Gathering

Music

