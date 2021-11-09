HEY GIRL HEY: Together Again

It’s been a LONG time and we shouldn’t have left you without a dope beat to step to, but what we want is TOGETHER AGAIN, BABY! After an excruciating 20 months(!) apart, we cannot wait to be reunited with you all, live and in person, back home at our beloved Baby G.

Featuring:

*the return of the iconic HGH Midnight-ish Floorshow, hosted by our BFF Bonbon Bontemps!

*special guest performance by their holiness: Gay Jesus!

*the cutest queers on Dundas West dusting it off and trying again!

*DJ Orange Pekoe playing only the funnest hip-hop / r&b by female and non-binary artists!

$10 Advance | $15 Door

mask + proof of vaccination required | 19+