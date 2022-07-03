Hey Girl Hey: Wild THOTs

THE SUMMER OF BEARDONCÉ CONTINUES!!! HEY GIRL HEY is back at the Baby G & here to help keep things HOT for the summer!

Ft:

*4AM Last Call cuz we know you never wanna leave!

*Your fave Beardoncé back once again as Hostess with the Mostess!

*Special guest appearance by the effervescent Champagna!

*MULTIPLE drag shows throughout the night!

*The Wildest THOTS on Dundas West crushing the dancefloor!

*DJ Orange Pekoe playing only the funnest hip-hop / r&b by female/enby artists!

$12 Advance / $15 Door

19+