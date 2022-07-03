Readers' Choice 2021

Hey Girl Hey: Wild THOTs

Jul 2, 2022

THE SUMMER OF BEARDONCÉ CONTINUES!!! HEY GIRL HEY is back at the Baby G & here to help keep things HOT for the summer!
Ft:
*4AM Last Call cuz we know you never wanna leave!
*Your fave Beardoncé back once again as Hostess with the Mostess!
*Special guest appearance by the effervescent Champagna!
*MULTIPLE drag shows throughout the night!
*The Wildest THOTS on Dundas West crushing the dancefloor!
*DJ Orange Pekoe playing only the funnest hip-hop / r&b by female/enby artists!
$12 Advance / $15 Door
19+

Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $12 Advance, $15 Door

Sat, Jul 16th, 2022 @ 10:30 PM
to Sun, Jul 17th, 2022 @ 04:30 AM

The Baby G

Party or Social Gathering

Music

