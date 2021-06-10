HiBnb Presents Jay Light’s ROLL AND FLOW

Explore the connection between weed and elevated creativity through words and music.

During this adventure, you will smoke weed, learn about the culture of rap, study reference tracks, listen to beats, create a rap or poem, and perform said works out loud in a “cypher.” A cypher or cipher is an informal gathering of rappers, beatboxers, and/or breakdancers in a circle, in order to jam musically together. You must provide your own weed, but I would suggest a nice Sativa dom-hybrid for this activity.

