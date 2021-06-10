COVID-19

What to stream

HiBnb Presents Jay Light’s ROLL AND FLOW

Explore the connection between weed and elevated creativity through words and music. During this adventure, you will smoke weed, learn about.

Jun 9, 2021

HiBnb Presents Jay Light’s ROLL AND FLOW

16 16 people viewed this event.

Explore the connection between weed and elevated creativity through words and music.
During this adventure, you will smoke weed, learn about the culture of rap, study reference tracks, listen to beats, create a rap or poem, and perform said works out loud in a “cypher.” A cypher or cipher is an informal gathering of rappers, beatboxers, and/or breakdancers in a circle, in order to jam musically together. You must provide your own weed, but I would suggest a nice Sativa dom-hybrid for this activity.

(10 spots left)

Date And Time
2021-06-13 @ 01:30 PM to
2021-06-13 @ 03:00 PM

Registration End Date
2021-06-13

Location
Greenwood Park

Event Types
Party or Social Gathering

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends