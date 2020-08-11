DJ Blush is bringing you a weekday livestream dance party: Wednesday August 12, HUMP-DAY HIP-HOP arrives to put some fuckin’ fun into your week! 9 pm-midnight. Free.

Hip-Hop/Rap/G-Funk/New Jack Swing/RNB from the 80s 90s and 00s.

TWITCH.TV/DJBLUSHTO /// facebook.com/events/613622046218225