NOW MagazineAll EventsHump-Day Hip-Hop

Hump-Day Hip-Hop

DJ Blush
12
Aug
-
13
Aug

Hump-Day Hip-Hop

by DJ Blush
 
152 people viewed this event.

DJ Blush is bringing you a weekday livestream dance party: Wednesday August 12, HUMP-DAY HIP-HOP arrives to put some fuckin’ fun into your week! 9 pm-midnight. Free.

Hip-Hop/Rap/G-Funk/New Jack Swing/RNB from the 80s 90s and 00s.

TWITCH.TV/DJBLUSHTO  ///  facebook.com/events/613622046218225

 

Date And Time

2020-08-12 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-08-13 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

DJ Blush
DJ Blush – making Toronto dance holes in its soles since 2009!

Comments are Closed.