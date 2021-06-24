Impact Zero – Summer Galaga

Get an exclusive look into Toronto’s circular economy innovation and choose what we bring to life next.

Do you want to help us build the circular economy in Toronto?

What about plugging into the circular innovation already happening in the city?

You won’t want to miss Impact Zero’s first-ever

Summer Gala

On July 15, get an exclusive look into Toronto’s circular economy and choose what we do next.

By joining, you will:

-Learn from our Impact Projects, we tested circular business models in real life.

-Hear insights into the future of circularity in Toronto.

-Vote to choose the next sustainable projects you want to see incubated in Toronto.

-Network to build connections with key stakeholders and leading innovators.

-Fund circular innovation – 89% of your ticket price will be given to startups

Your ticket also includes:

-A 1-month FREE membership to our Impact Zero Network Supporter Community.

-Entrance into a raffle to win sustainable prizes worth up to $75.

What you can expect:

-Hear from local startups about the circular innovation they’re building in the city

-Watch and vote on which startup we work with next

-Network with fellow circular economy innovators and stakeholders

Buy a ticket while they last!

